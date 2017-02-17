Lincoln, Washington and Roosevelt ranked top three US presidents
Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Franklin D. Roosevelt were ranked as the top three U.S. presidents in history respectively while Barack Obama entered the rankings in the 12th spot, based on a survey of historians released on Friday. Former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln's statue at the Lincoln Memorial is seen in Washington March 27, 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|1 hr
|Shirvell s Shrivel
|1
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 15
|Now_What-
|8
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Feb 12
|circuses
|8
|the purge. 2017
|Feb 12
|Role
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC