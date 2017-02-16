Lawmaker wants Sasquatch officially r...

Lawmaker wants Sasquatch officially recognized in Washington

7 hrs ago

Who cares if no one has ever actually seen him? A Vancouver lawmaker wants the Sasquatch designated as the official cryptid or crypto-animal of Washington. Senator Ann Rivers introduced Senate Bill 5816 Wednesday.

