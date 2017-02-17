Kerry Washington commands attention in chic black gown
Simply sophisticated! Kerry Washington commands attention in chic and sleeveless black gown as she leads the stars at the 2017 Writers Guild Awards Stylish and sophisticated! Kerry Washington commanded attention as she rocked the Writers Guild Awards red carpet in Beverly Hills on Sunday She had plenty of mascara applied on to length her long lashes, while adding a bit of drama with a smoky eye shadow. Kerry wasn't the only star to flock to the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the awards show, which will see comedian Patton Oswalt hosting.
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|7 hr
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 15
|Now_What-
|8
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Feb 12
|circuses
|8
|the purge. 2017
|Feb 12
|Role
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
