Kerry Washington commands attention i...

Kerry Washington commands attention in chic black gown

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Simply sophisticated! Kerry Washington commands attention in chic and sleeveless black gown as she leads the stars at the 2017 Writers Guild Awards Stylish and sophisticated! Kerry Washington commanded attention as she rocked the Writers Guild Awards red carpet in Beverly Hills on Sunday She had plenty of mascara applied on to length her long lashes, while adding a bit of drama with a smoky eye shadow. Kerry wasn't the only star to flock to the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the awards show, which will see comedian Patton Oswalt hosting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ... 7 hr Mikey 2
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July Feb 16 PUTINs POODLE 10
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Feb 15 Now_What- 8
News Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t... Feb 12 circuses 8
the purge. 2017 Feb 12 Role 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes... Feb 1 RushFan666 23
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Pakistan
  4. NASA
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,126 • Total comments across all topics: 279,000,660

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC