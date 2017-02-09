Kellyanne Conway broke ethics rules w...

Kellyanne Conway broke ethics rules with 'go buy Ivanka's stuff' message, watchdogs say

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Waukesha

Kellyanne Conway broke ethics rules with 'go buy Ivanka's stuff' message, watchdogs say Controversy erupts after a top White House aide promotes Ivanka Trump's clothing line. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://usat.ly/2kTqrdo WASHINGTON - Two watchdog groups Thursday filed ethics complaints against top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway for promoting Ivanka Trump's fashion line during a television interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder 38 min Taylor 1
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? 17 hr Truth and Justice 6
the purge. 2017 18 hr y-que 1
News Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes... Feb 1 RushFan666 23
News H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr... Jan 31 spud 2
Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made Jan 30 elephant1941 1
News Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I... Jan 16 Democrats for Trump 4
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,079 • Total comments across all topics: 278,734,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC