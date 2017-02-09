Kellyanne Conway broke ethics rules with 'go buy Ivanka's stuff' message, watchdogs say
Kellyanne Conway broke ethics rules with 'go buy Ivanka's stuff' message, watchdogs say Controversy erupts after a top White House aide promotes Ivanka Trump's clothing line. Check out this story on waukeshanow.com: http://usat.ly/2kTqrdo WASHINGTON - Two watchdog groups Thursday filed ethics complaints against top White House adviser Kellyanne Conway for promoting Ivanka Trump's fashion line during a television interview.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Waukesha.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|38 min
|Taylor
|1
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|17 hr
|Truth and Justice
|6
|the purge. 2017
|18 hr
|y-que
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
|Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made
|Jan 30
|elephant1941
|1
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC