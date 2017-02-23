Kean University Professor Emeritus Named a Finalist for the 2017 George Washington Prize
A book co-authored by Kean University Professor Emeritus Mark Edward Lender, Ph.D. - Fatal Sunday: George Washington, the Monmouth Campaign, and the Politics of Battle - has been named a finalist for the George Washington Prize. The annual award recognizes the best-written works on the nation's founding era from the previous year, especially those that have the potential to advance a broader public understanding of early American history.
