'Justice Scalia's seat' has a history going back 150 years WASHINGTON ...
On the night Judge Neil Gorsuch was nominated to fill Justice Antonin Scalia's seat on the U.S. Supreme Court, he was thinking about history. "The towering judges that have served in this particular seat on the Supreme Court, including Antonin Scalia and Robert Jackson, are much in my mind at this moment," Gorsuch said in the East Room of the White House following his nomination by President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KIRO-TV Seattle.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Mon
|Eric
|5
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
|Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made
|Jan 30
|elephant1941
|1
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Dec '16
|rider
|276,617
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC