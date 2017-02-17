Jeff Sessions' team takes over Washington

With the ascension of former Sen. Jeff Sessions to attorney general and several of his former staff installed at the White House and federal agencies, immigration policy experts are sensing a sea change in Washington. Advocates and policy staff of both parties half-jokingly refer to the "Sessions cabal" that has now found power in President Donald Trump's Washington -- a group that for years has found itself outside the mainstream on immigration policy in Washington and faced ire from their Republican and Democratic colleagues for what one sparring partner called "strident" positions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.