Japan's Abe has one thing in common with Trump: Hope for warmer Russia ties - Fri, 10 Feb 2017 PST
While trade and security were expected to be among the first items Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would broach with President Donald Trump when the two met Friday, another sensitive issue likely came up: Russia. The new White House occupant and the Japanese leader have taken different tracks, but both have been warming up to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
