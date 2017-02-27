It's time Washington gives a clear si...

It's time Washington gives a clear signal on the fiduciary rule

7 hrs ago Read more: The Hill

The Office of Management and Budget completed its meetings with retirement plan industry stakeholders this week, and many anticipate an imminent announcement of a delay to the April 10 compliance deadline of the U.S. Department of Labor's fiduciary rule. A series of mixed messages over the last few weeks has created a cloud of uncertainty for the regulated community, and all parties would be best served by an immediate and definitive announcement.

