It's time Washington gives a clear signal on the fiduciary rule
The Office of Management and Budget completed its meetings with retirement plan industry stakeholders this week, and many anticipate an imminent announcement of a delay to the April 10 compliance deadline of the U.S. Department of Labor's fiduciary rule. A series of mixed messages over the last few weeks has created a cloud of uncertainty for the regulated community, and all parties would be best served by an immediate and definitive announcement.
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|Feb 26
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|Feb 25
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|Feb 25
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 23
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Feb 12
|circuses
|8
