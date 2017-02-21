Inslee order makes Washington a 'sanctuary state'
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee right, signs an executive order, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, in his office at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash., as general counsel Nick Brown looks on at left. The order ensures that state workers don't help carry out President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
