How Washington state became the epicenter of resistance to Trump's agenda

13 hrs ago

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson, right, talks to reporters with Gov. Jay Inslee, left, in Seattle on Jan. 30. As President Trump weathered his first two weeks in office, a surprising number of roadblocks to his agenda cropped up from another Washington, more than 2,500 miles away. Acting swiftly and with a united front, leaders from the Evergreen State have marshaled a powerful resistance to Trump's administration - the combination of a left-leaning populace, outspoken Democratic lawmakers, legal efforts spearheaded by a resolute attorney general and support from several Seattle-area tech companies wary of Trump's policies.

