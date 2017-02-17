How climate change is affecting Washington winemaking
WHEN ROB GRIFFIN started his career as a Washington winemaker 40 years ago, it was cooler in the Columbia Valley. In fact, he recalls that the 1977 harvest began the second week of October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Thu
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 15
|Now_What-
|8
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Feb 12
|circuses
|8
|the purge. 2017
|Feb 12
|Role
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC