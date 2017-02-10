History 24 mins ago 10:19 p.m.Tale of the Tape | Washington v. Lincoln
US supporters hold up a portrait of Abraham Lincoln and George Washington before the Group C first round 2010 World Cup football match Slovenia versus USA on June 18, 2010 at Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg. Wednesday marks the birthday of George Washington, America's first president and the man who is often termed as the 'father of the country."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|6 hr
|Prophet Atlantis
|11
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Feb 12
|circuses
|8
|the purge. 2017
|Feb 12
|Role
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC