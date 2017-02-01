Great Northwest Wine: Wahluke Slope forms backbone of Washington wine industry
Follow the Columbia River up through the middle of the state, and you'll run into the Wahluke Slope, an 81,000-acre American Viticultural Area that serves as the backbone of the Washington wine industry. Approved as an official AVA by the federal government in 2006, the region has long been home to vineyards.
