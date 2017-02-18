Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, endorses Ellison
There are 1 comment on the Washington Blade story from 13 hrs ago, titled Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, endorses Ellison. In it, Washington Blade reports that:
New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley has drop out of the race to become the next chair of the Democratic National Committee. One week before the Democratic National Committee will vote on its next chair, one of two openly gay candidates in the race - New Hampshire Democratic Party Chair Ray Buckley - has dropped out and endorsed Rep. Keith Ellison .
#1 8 hrs ago
Rep. Ellison's about as far as you can get from Debbie, and that's a good thing.
