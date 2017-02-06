From parties to museums to fashion to...

From parties to museums to fashion to Hollywood, a cultural war on Trump

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

President Donald Trump, center, first lady Melania Trump, second from right, and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus attend a Super Bowl party at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017. The world may little note nor long remember that Vanity Fair and the New Yorker are canceling the big blowout bashes they usually host for the White House Correspondents Dinner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? 18 hr Eric 5
News Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes... Feb 1 RushFan666 23
News H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr... Jan 31 spud 2
Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made Jan 30 elephant1941 1
News Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I... Jan 16 Democrats for Trump 4
News Is it time to get rid of the electoral college? Dec '16 coyote505 3
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec '16 rider 276,617
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,109 • Total comments across all topics: 278,625,001

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC