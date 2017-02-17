Eyman tax cap now has some big suppor...

Eyman tax cap now has some big supporters seeking relief

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Crosscut.com

A car heads down a gravel road in Eastern Washington, where some counties are having trouble keeping up with road expenses. Credit: Cheryl Hammond/Flickr The city of Rosalia, about 40 miles south of Spokane, brings in $660 dollars a year in property taxes.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Crosscut.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July Thu PUTINs POODLE 10
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Feb 15 Now_What- 8
News Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t... Feb 12 circuses 8
the purge. 2017 Feb 12 Role 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes... Feb 1 RushFan666 23
News H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr... Jan 31 spud 2
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Hurricane
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,384 • Total comments across all topics: 278,972,747

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC