Edmonds CC students recognized as top scholars
Edmonds Community College students Kimberly Greene and Gloria Ibe will be recognized for their scholastic achievement and community service at a ceremony at noon March 23 at South Puget Sound Community College, in Olympia. State Board of Community and Technical Colleges Executive Director Marty Brown will be the keynote speaker.
