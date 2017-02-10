Eat All About It: Washington beer enthusiasts can hit the Ale Trail this weekend
Beer lovers can hit the Ale Trail to learn more about the process of making beer at craft breweries on both sides of the mountains, courtesy of the Washington Beer Commission. Locally, Ice Harbor Brewing Co., 206 N. Benton St., Kennewick, is offering tours of its brewery from noon to 5 p.m. Here's a few other Mid-Columbia-adjacent breweries that plan to participate.
