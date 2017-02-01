Eastern Washington hires Big-12 assis...

Eastern Washington hires Big-12 assistant as new quarterbacks coach - Wed, 01 Feb 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

With its first coaching hire of the offseason, Eastern Washington sent a message Wednesday: Passing the football will remain a priority in Cheney. New quarterbacks coach Bodie Reeder - whose hire was announced even as recruits faxed their commitments - promises to keep the ball flying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes... 8 hr RushFan666 23
News H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr... Tue spud 2
Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made Jan 30 elephant1941 1
News Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I... Jan 16 Democrats for Trump 4
News Is it time to get rid of the electoral college? Dec '16 coyote505 3
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec '16 rider 276,625
News The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Wolf 51
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,777 • Total comments across all topics: 278,468,476

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC