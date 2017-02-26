Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?

Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Senior Advisor to President Trump Jared Kushner enter the State Dining Room, in front of an oil portrait of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan. Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and Senior Advisor to President Trump Jared Kushner enter the State Dining Room, in front of an oil portrait of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.