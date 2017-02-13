Different Era of Refugees Takes Stage...

Different Era of Refugees Takes Stage in Washington

From left, Lise Bruneau as Sara Muller, Lucy Breedlove as her daughter Babette, and Andrew Long as Kurt Muller arrive in the Washington suburbs from Germany, eager for good meals and living conditions, in the Arena Stage production of "Watch on the Rhine". The immigration debate from another era couldn't escape parallels with the current one during a special performance of " Watch on the Rhine " on Thursday night at Arena Stage.

