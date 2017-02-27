Denzel Washington 'taught me how to a...

Denzel Washington 'taught me how to act', says Oscar victor Casey Affleck

Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

As predicted by 14 of our 30 movie Experts, Casey Affleck squeaked out a Best Actor victory over frontrunner Denzel Washington at Sunday's Academy Awards. In Manchester by the Sea, Affleck plays Lee Chandler, a man living in the Boston area who becomes the guardian of his nephew after the death of his brother.

