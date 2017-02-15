Deadly-force bill stalls in Olympia

3 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Times

Washington lawmakers have dealt a setback to a bill that would make it easier for prosecutors to charge law-enforcement officers who use deadly force. A compromise proposal by state Sen. David Frockt, SB 5073 tried to bridge deep divides between law-enforcement groups, prosecutors, community advocates and others over how to change Washington's deadly-force law.

