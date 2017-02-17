Crews battle brush fire on Green Mountain

Fire Weather Watch issued February 20 at 3:49AM MST expiring February 21 at 7:00PM MST in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Larimer, Lincoln, Logan, Morgan, Park, Phillips, Sedgwick, Washington, Weld Fire Weather Warning issued February 20 at 3:26AM MST expiring February 20 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Baca, Kiowa, Prowers Fire Weather Warning issued February 20 at 2:25AM MST expiring February 20 at 6:00PM MST in effect for: Cheyenne, Kit Carson, Yuma Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 5:57PM MST expiring February 20 at 7:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio Blanco, Routt Winter Weather Advisory issued February 19 at 1:37PM MST expiring February 20 at 7:00AM MST in effect for: Delta, Eagle, Garfield, Gunnison, Mesa, Moffat, Montrose, Pitkin, Rio ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDenverChannel.