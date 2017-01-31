Could Trump kill Washington's public ...

Could Trump kill Washington's public media?

Within hours of Donald Trump's inauguration, rumors were already swirling that he was going to stanch government support for public media. Among PBS and NPR devotees, it set off a bomb, spurring #SavePBS hashtags and inspiring advocacy groups like Protect My Public Media to shake off the rust and prepare for a fight.

