Could Jeff Sessions shut down Washingtona s legal weed? Some politicians are worried

As Washington lawmakers quibble over the best way to spend money generated by the state's legal marijuana business, some of them worry the debate could become irrelevant under President Donald Trump's pick to become the next U.S. attorney general. Jeff Sessions, Trump's nominee to become the country's top government lawyer, said during Senate confirmation hearings last month that he "won't commit to never enforcing federal law" when it comes to marijuana - a statement laced with enough ambiguity to worry officials in states such as Washington, where voters have legalized the drug.

