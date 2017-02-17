Cleary Gottlieb Publishes Trump 'Soci...

Cleary Gottlieb Publishes Trump 'Social Media Attack' Survival Guide

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Law.com

That practice, unprecedented for a president in the internet age, has put companies on edge. And law firms are being called on to help , the law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton employed an acronym to describe the president's conduct: "SMA," for "social media attack."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Law.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July Thu PUTINs POODLE 10
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Feb 15 Now_What- 8
News Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t... Feb 12 circuses 8
the purge. 2017 Feb 12 Role 2
Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder Feb 10 Taylor 1
News Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes... Feb 1 RushFan666 23
News H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr... Jan 31 spud 2
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,200 • Total comments across all topics: 278,963,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC