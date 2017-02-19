Canada warns Trump administration over talk of US tariffs
Canada's foreign minister has warned the Trump administration that Canada will retaliate if the U.S. applies new tariffs. Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland said Wednesday from Washington that her government strongly opposes any new possible tariffs and would respond.
