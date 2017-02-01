Bill calls for ending daylight-saving...

Bill calls for ending daylight-saving time in Washington

Read more: The Olympian

Senate Bill 5329 would implement a year-round Pacific Standard Time. Sponsored by seven Republican senators, the bill received a public hearing in committee Tuesday, but no one testified for or against the idea.

