Ballard Locks centenary celebrations to kick off on President's Day weekend
Songwriting finalist performances, historical societies and other group displays will kick off the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Hiram M. Chittenden Locks Centennial commemoration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, February 18, through, Monday, February 20. The locks officially opened on July 4, 1917. Rainer Valley and Fremont Historical Societies, History Link and Friends of the Ballard Locks will have historical displays in the administration building during the three days of the kick off event.
