Avalanche danger closes major mountain passes in Washington
The latest storm in Washington brought enough snow to shut down three main mountain passes over the Cascade Range due to avalanche danger, and was blamed for at least one death on Thursday. Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass was closed in both directions just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and it remained closed Thursday.
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|1 hr
|Truth and Justice
|6
|the purge. 2017
|2 hr
|y-que
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
|H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr...
|Jan 31
|spud
|2
|Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made
|Jan 30
|elephant1941
|1
|Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I...
|Jan 16
|Democrats for Trump
|4
|Is it time to get rid of the electoral college?
|Dec '16
|coyote505
|3
