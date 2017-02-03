Ariel Winter runs errands on rainy LA day in sweats

Washington breathes a sigh of relief as whirlwind Trump flies out to join First Lady Melania at Mar-a-Lago at the end of another white-knuckle week Human remains found in a shallow grave may be of Texas student, 22, who went missing in October after going on a date with her boyfriend Judge rules girl, 12, must be allowed to attend class after she was expelled when her parents sued Catholic school for not letting her play on boys' basketball team Hear the lost songs of the Holocaust: Researchers find forgotten recordings of tunes that Nazi officers forced prisoners to sing on their way to work camps PICTURED: Prince Harry is spotted holding hands with his girlfriend Meghan Markle in London as friends of the couple say she has 'virtually moved in' Louvre 'attacker' was Egyptian: Machete-wielding man shot five times after attacking French soldiers outside Paris museum 'had been in the ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.