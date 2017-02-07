Alexie accepts award at Queen Anne Book Co.

Sherman Alexie speaks to the crowd gathered at Queen Anne Book Company on Feb. 2 after accepting a Pacific Northwest Booksellers Award. Photo by Joe Veyera Soon after the store reopened in 2013, he spent a day at the shop as a bookseller, an instance that later led to the launch of the "Indies First" effort to draw people to independent bookstores on Small Business Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Magnolia News.