Alexie accepts award at Queen Anne Book Co.
Sherman Alexie speaks to the crowd gathered at Queen Anne Book Company on Feb. 2 after accepting a Pacific Northwest Booksellers Award. Photo by Joe Veyera Soon after the store reopened in 2013, he spent a day at the shop as a bookseller, an instance that later led to the launch of the "Indies First" effort to draw people to independent bookstores on Small Business Saturday.
