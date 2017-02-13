Abe says he sought common goals, not differences with Trump
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe says he stressed common goals, not differences, during his weekend meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump, whom he called a "good listener." Abe returned Monday from the meetings in Washington and a round of golf with Trump at one of his courses in Florida.
