A Political History Of Washington V. Trump

17 hrs ago Read more: KUOW-FM Seattle

When President Donald Trump signed an executive order on immigration and refugees last month, it was Washington state that led the legal battle to overturn it. Now, after a string of court rulings, it appears that the fight could be be heading all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.

