A month of Trump, by the numbers
In this Feb. 16, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump hands the pen he used to sign H.J. Res. 38 to Kevin Hughes, General Manager, Murray Energy Corporation, second from right, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Feb 15
|Now_What-
|8
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Feb 12
|circuses
|8
|the purge. 2017
|Feb 12
|Role
|2
|Illegal Alien (Daca/Dreamer) arrested for Murder
|Feb 10
|Taylor
|1
|Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes...
|Feb 1
|RushFan666
|23
Find what you want!
Search Washington Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC