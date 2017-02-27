A glittering Trump inauguration party...

A glittering Trump inauguration party at NZ's Washington Embassy cost taxpayers $81,000

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Manawatu Evening Standard

President Donald Trump and Melania Trump at the Freedom Ball in honour of his inauguration in Washington - just days after NZ hosted its own inauguration week party in the US capital. Taxpayers stumped up more than $80,000 for a Donald Trump inauguration party in Washington, hosted by New Zealand's ambassador Tim Groser.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manawatu Evening Standard.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Do Trump supporters care about Reagan? Sun inbred Genius 1
Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San... Feb 25 woz75 1
News News Pence to address politically potent Republ... Feb 25 spocko 4
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Feb 23 Prophet Atlantis 16
News Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ... Feb 19 Mikey 2
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July Feb 16 PUTINs POODLE 10
News Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t... Feb 12 circuses 8
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,434 • Total comments across all topics: 279,204,158

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC