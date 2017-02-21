5 ways politics could steal the show ...

5 ways politics could steal the show at Oscars

It's supposed to be a celebration honoring Hollywood's finest in film, but this year, politics is in the spotlight at the 89th annual Academy Awards. With countless stars taking the stage at recent awards shows to voice their opinions on President Trump and current events, speculation is running rampant that Sunday's Jimmy Kimmel-hosted spectacle could turn into a political rallying cry when it airs on ABC.

