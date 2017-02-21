5 ways politics could steal the show at Oscars
It's supposed to be a celebration honoring Hollywood's finest in film, but this year, politics is in the spotlight at the 89th annual Academy Awards. With countless stars taking the stage at recent awards shows to voice their opinions on President Trump and current events, speculation is running rampant that Sunday's Jimmy Kimmel-hosted spectacle could turn into a political rallying cry when it airs on ABC.
Washington Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do Trump supporters care about Reagan?
|1 hr
|inbred Genius
|1
|Militia Group Threaten Immigration Raids in San...
|18 hr
|woz75
|1
|News Pence to address politically potent Republ...
|20 hr
|spocko
|4
|Could Washington succeed by seceding?
|Thu
|Prophet Atlantis
|16
|Gay DNC chair candidate Ray Buckley drops out, ...
|Feb 19
|Mikey
|2
|Trump, Putin could have meeting before July
|Feb 16
|PUTINs POODLE
|10
|Washington's top lawyer uses strategic streak t...
|Feb 12
|circuses
|8
