4th District Democrats elect 17-year-old vice chair - Wed, 22 Feb 2017 PST
Emily Provencio is 17 and the newly elected vice-chair of the Democrats in the Fourth District. She's getting politically involved before she can vote and says it's essential that the parties reach out to young people and welcome them.
