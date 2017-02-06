3 fronts emerge in legal battle over ...

3 fronts emerge in legal battle over Trump's immigration order

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Star Tribune

President Donald Trump's immigration policy, which has sparked protests nationwide, will likely face a weekslong battle in the courts. - Opponents of President Donald Trump's targeted travel ban opened a three-pronged attack on Monday, telling the federal appeals court in San Francisco that the ban is a threat to the rule of law, to the nation's security and to the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Could Washington succeed by seceding? Mon Eric 5
News Cabniet update: Democrats force delays in votes... Feb 1 RushFan666 23
News H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr... Jan 31 spud 2
Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made Jan 30 elephant1941 1
News Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I... Jan 16 Democrats for Trump 4
News Is it time to get rid of the electoral college? Dec '16 coyote505 3
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec '16 rider 276,617
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,228 • Total comments across all topics: 278,631,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC