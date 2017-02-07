2 UW students join ACLU suit as Washi...

2 UW students join ACLU suit as Washington state colleges fight travel ban

2 hrs ago

For decades, Washington's public colleges and universities have rolled out the welcome mat to international students, researchers and professors, saying the global connections helped strengthen the colleges for all. So when President Trump signed an executive order last month barring all refugees as well as citizens from seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S., college leaders here were among the first to argue that the action could have a chilling effect on everything from undergraduate enrollment to graduate research and scholarship.

