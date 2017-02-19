19th-century painting of Washington and Rochambeau at Siege of Yorktown installed at museum

A restored mid-19th-century copy of a painting depicting George Washington and French general Rochambeau during the last major battle of America's Revolutionary War has been installed at the Museum of the American Revolution . The painting will be prominently displayed when the Museum opens to the public on April 19. The exceptionally large painting, measuring 14-by-17 feet , is a hand-painted copy of French artist Louis Charles-Auguste Couder's Siege of Yorktown .

