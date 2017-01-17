You saw the crowds. Here are the voic...

You saw the crowds. Here are the voices of the Women's March

13 hrs ago Read more: The Miami Herald

Half a million people descended on Washington to show solidarity with women and minorities on Donald Trump's first full day in the White House. The march, they hope, will launch a more connected and inspired women's movement.

