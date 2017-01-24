Will taxes on marijuana help pay high cost of K-12 education funding?

When discussing marijuana legalization at Senate hearing with then-Attorney General Eric Holder, Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., weightily argued: "Lady Gaga says she's addicted to it and it is not harmless." What Gaga actually said was that she smoked marijuana to deal with the mental and physical challenges of her career a Sessions is the incoming U.S. Attorney General and a longtime enemy of legal pot.

