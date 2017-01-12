Why universities are resisting the term 'sanctuary campus'
Eastern Washington University student shares her thoughts on sanctuary campuses and KUOW's Liz Jones describes how this is playing out across the country. Petitions are circulating at nearly 200 schools, by one count, including University of Washington, Washington State University and several others in the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KUOW-FM Seattle.
Add your comments below
