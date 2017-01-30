Why Uber faces backlash amid immigration ban

The #DeleteUber movement aims to punish the ride-hailing company for apparently exploiting a taxi protest against President Trump's immigrant ban and for its CEO's ties to the White House. The ride-hailing company Uber is facing a backlash after it allegedly broke a taxi strike against President Trump's travel ban A movement urging people to #DeleteUber from their phones has spread across social media as the ride-hailing service comes under fire for what some see as supporting, or at least exploiting, President Trump's executive order temporarily banning citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

