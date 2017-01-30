Why Uber faces backlash amid immigrat...

Why Uber faces backlash amid immigration ban

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Christian Science Monitor

The #DeleteUber movement aims to punish the ride-hailing company for apparently exploiting a taxi protest against President Trump's immigrant ban and for its CEO's ties to the White House. The ride-hailing company Uber is facing a backlash after it allegedly broke a taxi strike against President Trump's travel ban A movement urging people to #DeleteUber from their phones has spread across social media as the ride-hailing service comes under fire for what some see as supporting, or at least exploiting, President Trump's executive order temporarily banning citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries from entering the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Washington Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News H-1B reform bill introduced in US House of Repr... 3 hr Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
Volcanoes Are Probably Mostly Man-made 14 hr elephant1941 1
News Obama envisioned a bridge across party lines. I... Jan 16 Democrats for Trump 4
News Is it time to get rid of the electoral college? Dec '16 coyote505 3
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Dec '16 rider 276,625
News The Top 5 Most Haunted Places in Washington: Th... (Feb '09) Dec '16 Wolf 51
News The bizarre reason John Diefenbaker is entombed... Dec '16 Saskatoon Sojourn... 6
See all Washington Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Washington Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Air France
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,404 • Total comments across all topics: 278,419,726

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC