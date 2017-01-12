What Trump means for legal weed in Washington: We ask a pot pioneer
He sat between Whoopi Goldberg and Barbara Walters on "The View," parried with Stephen Colbert on the Comedy Channel, and declined Bill O'Reilly's repeated offers to appear on his show. As the first mainstream newspaper editor in the U.S. dedicated to covering legal weed, Ricardo Baca blazed a trail few of us could've imagined a few years ago.
