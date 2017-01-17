Weather forecast for Trump's inauguration looks gloomy
The weather forecast for Washington, D.C. on Inauguration Day looks gray and damp. Rain will be moving in from the south and could reach Washington around the noon hour Friday, when Trump is putting his hand on the Bible to become president.
