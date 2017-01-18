Watertown Rally Planned to Coincide with Saturday's March on Washington

As thousands of people prepare to travel to Washington, D.C., for Donald Trump's presidential inauguration and the Women's March on Washington, a group of women in Watertown is planning its own Saturday event. "There were so many people in the North Country who wanted to attend the March on Washington, but could not for one reason or another," said Katherine FitzGerald, a member of the Jefferson County branch of the American Association of University Women.

